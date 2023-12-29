Popular BlendJet 2 portable blender recalled following safety issues raised by Consumer Reports

Nearly five million portable blenders are being recalled due to concerns that the devices could be fire and laceration hazards.

BlendJet is recalling its popular BlendJet 2 blenders. The Consumer Product Safety Commission says people should stop using the blenders immediately.

The portable blenders were sold at Costco, Walmart, Target, and other stores nationwide and online at BlendJet.com from October 2020 through November 2023.

Consumer Reports raised safety concerns to the CPSC after receiving multiple complaints about the BlendJet 2 portable blender, including reports of fires, explosions, broken blades and access to the blades by children.

The CPSC said it had received 329 reports of the blades breaking while in use, 17 reports of overheating or fires, 49 reports of minor burns and one report of a laceration injury.

“We’re grateful to the CPSC and BlendJet for getting this done and encourage everyone who has one of these blenders to take part in the recall,” says William Wallace, CR’s associate director of safety policy. “BlendJet should get the word out about this recall as much as possible in the new year, and we urge the company to offer people a refund if they aren’t comfortable getting a replacement.”

Consumers should stop using the recalled blenders and contact BlendJet for a free replacement of the BlendJet 2 base unit.

The recalled blenders have a serial number that starts with numbers between 5201 and 5542. Consumers can identify whether they have a recalled unit by entering the serial number of their unit into the “Is my BlendJet 2 Recalled?” tool or by calling BlendJet’s toll-free number at 844-334-0562.

To get the free replacement, consumers are required to remove and cut the rubber seal from the base of their recalled blender into three or more pieces and upload to BlendJet’s website or email a photo to BlendJet showing the serial number on the bottom of the unit and its rubber seal in pieces.