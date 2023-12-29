SAFD believes fire at home was started by someone trying to stay warm

The San Antonio Fire Department is investigating a house fire that they believe was started by a person trying to stay warm.

Firefighters were called to the fire just before 8 a.m. Friday in the 5000 block of Wycliff Drive, not far from Rigsby Avenue and Loop 410.

Firefighters said they believe a person experiencing homelessness broke into the home and made a small fire to keep warm. At some point, that fire got out of control.

They said the fire was difficult to fight, as the home was in a hoarding situation.

There were no reported injuries.