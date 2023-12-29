56º
SAFD believes fire at home was started by someone trying to stay warm

There were no reported injuries

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Santiago Esparza, Photojournalist

The San Antonio Fire Department is investigating a house fire that they believe was started by a person trying to stay warm.

Firefighters were called to the fire just before 8 a.m. Friday in the 5000 block of Wycliff Drive, not far from Rigsby Avenue and Loop 410.

Firefighters said they believe a person experiencing homelessness broke into the home and made a small fire to keep warm. At some point, that fire got out of control.

They said the fire was difficult to fight, as the home was in a hoarding situation.

There were no reported injuries.

