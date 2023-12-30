Man shot in head at apartment complex near Mahncke Park, suspect on the run

Shooting in the 200 block of Victor St. near Mahncke Park.

A man was hospitalized after being shot in the head during an attempted car robbery at an apartment complex on the North Side.

The incident happened after 9 p.m. in the 200 block of Victor Street, just south of the Botanical Garden near the Mahncke Park neighborhood and Fort Sam Houston.

The victim is in his mid-to-late 30s and is in critical condition.

Investigators believe he lives at the apartment complex where a suspect or suspects were breaking into cars.

An SAPD sergeant at the scene told KSAT they didn’t believe any of the cars that were hit belonged to the victim and that he was walking to his apartment.

It isn’t clear exactly what led up to the shooting or what was taken from the multiple unoccupied vehicles that were robbed.

SAPD officers are searching the area for suspects.

Several people called in to report the shooting after hearing gunshots, the sergeant said.