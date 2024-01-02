Glass cleaner tests reveal clear winner

Spots, smudges, and grime really show up on glass surfaces. So what’s the best way to clean them?

Store shelves are packed with many glass cleaners, such as ammonia-based and ammonia-free. There’s also the homemade vinegar solution. If you are unsure of what to get, to help save you time and money, Consumer Reports just tested several brands.

“I applied toothpaste, oily fingerprints, a mixture of margarine and flour and bright red lipstick to the bathroom mirror and living room windows. Then, I sprayed each one with the different glass cleaners. Then, I counted the number of wipes needed to get rid of the messes,” explained Jodhaira Rodriguez, Consumer Reports’ expert product tester.

Consumer Reports’ tests helped to “clear up” one big misconception: Vinegar should not be your go-to for glass.

“It worked in our tests, and it removed our messes. But it did leave noticeable amounts of streaks behind, so it just requires a lot more wiping,” Rodriguez said.

And while ammonia-based cleaners like Windex are known for their cleaning power, the smell isn’t so great. Plus, ammonia can leave streaks and film on some types of windows.

However, Consumer Reports found that the ammonia-free options cleaned just as well.

The winner is Sprayway foaming glass cleaner for about $3.29. It cut through all of Consumer Reports’ messes, leaving surfaces dry after a single wipe. It can also be used as a chrome, tile, and porcelain cleaner, so you get more bang for your buck.

If you’re just looking for a dedicated glass cleaner, Consumer Reports says Invisible Glass –– for about $4.29 –– is also a great option.

But what about cleaning those hard-to-reach windows or exterior windows? Yes, you can get out the ladder, but Consumer Reports says your safety alone is worth the cost of a telescoping cleaning pole kit —available at most home improvement stores.

The telescoping kits typically start around $100. Consumer Reports says to wash your windows on a cloudy day regardless of your method. Direct sunlight can leave streaks on your windows because the liquid evaporates quickly and leaves residue behind.

