51º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

BCSO van involved in crash on far West Side ran red light, witnesses say

Crash occurred just after 10:30 a.m. at the Highway 90 and Loop 1604 intersection

Mason Hickok, Digital Producer Trainee

Azian Bermea, Photojournalist

Tags: Crash, San Antonio, BCSO
A BCSO van transporting a prisoner allegedly ran a red light, crashing into a car on the far West Side on Wednesday morning. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A crash involving a Bexar County Sheriff’s Office van sent two people, including a prisoner, to the hospital Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred just after 10:30 a.m. at the Highway 90 and Loop 1604 intersection.

According to a BCSO spokesperson, a BCSO van was transporting a prisoner traveling westbound when it collided with a car going northbound on 1604. Preliminary information from witnesses said the van ran a red light, the spokesperson said.

A female in her 30s, and the prisoner in the van, also in his 30s, were both transported to a hospital with minor injuries as a precaution. The deputy driving the van accompanied the prisoner, the spokesperson said.

BCSO believed the van was en route to the Dominguez State Jail, but the spokesperson could not say for sure if that was the case.

Another car swerved to avoid the crash and struck a crosswalk sign, BCSO said. The driver, a woman in her 60s, was not injured.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Mason Hickok is a digital producer trainee at KSAT. He graduated from the University of Texas at San Antonio with a communication degree and a minor in film studies. He also spent two years working at The Paisano, the independent student newspaper at UTSA. Outside of the newsroom, he enjoys the outdoors, walking his dogs and listening to podcasts.

email

Azian Bermea is a photojournalist at KSAT.

email