BCSO van involved in crash on far West Side ran red light, witnesses say

SAN ANTONIO – A crash involving a Bexar County Sheriff’s Office van sent two people, including a prisoner, to the hospital Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred just after 10:30 a.m. at the Highway 90 and Loop 1604 intersection.

According to a BCSO spokesperson, a BCSO van was transporting a prisoner traveling westbound when it collided with a car going northbound on 1604. Preliminary information from witnesses said the van ran a red light, the spokesperson said.

A female in her 30s, and the prisoner in the van, also in his 30s, were both transported to a hospital with minor injuries as a precaution. The deputy driving the van accompanied the prisoner, the spokesperson said.

BCSO believed the van was en route to the Dominguez State Jail, but the spokesperson could not say for sure if that was the case.

Another car swerved to avoid the crash and struck a crosswalk sign, BCSO said. The driver, a woman in her 60s, was not injured.