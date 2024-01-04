Driver crashes stolen car into San Antonio home before fleeing with passenger

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are looking for the two people caught on Ring doorbell video crashing a stolen vehicle into a home on the Southeast Side.

The crash happened on Sandstone Way near Sulphur Springs Road on Wednesday afternoon.

A man who does construction work in the area said he saw the two men running and tried to confront them but noticed one of them had a gun.

The people inside the home at the time of the crash are OK and no one was hurt.

The two people in the car have not been found.

