Hays County deputies shoot, kill knife-wielding man

SAN MARCOS, Texas – Two Hays County deputies shot and killed a knife-wielding man Friday.

According to the Hays County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call around 8 a.m. for a man armed with two knives trying to kick in the front door of a home in the 100 block of Hunter Creek Cove in Buda. The homeowners identified the man as their daughter’s ex-boyfriend.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they told the man several times to drop the knives, but he refused, a news release said.

Moments later, two deputies shot the man, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both deputies will be placed on administrative leave.

The Texas Rangers will assist with the investigation.