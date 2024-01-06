Man, 19, charged in stabbing of woman during altercation on South Side

Christian Sanchez, 19, was taken into police custody.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have arrested a man they say stabbed a woman multiple times during an argument on the city’s South Side late Friday night.

Officers were called around 9 p.m. to the 3100 block of Roosevelt Avenue, not far from Mission Road and South Presa Street after receiving word of a person wounded.

According to police, officers found a woman with stab wounds to her lower extremities.

The victim told police the man had stabbed her during an altercation. Sanchez was taken into custody without incident.

The woman was taken by ambulance to an area hospital. She is expected to recover.

Sanchez was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond is set at $35,000.