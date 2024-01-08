Fire destroys unoccupied nursing home on Northeast Side

SAN ANTONIO – A late-night fire tore through an unoccupied nursing home on the city’s Northeast Side on Sunday, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire was called in around 10:20 p.m. at an old nursing home in the 100 block of Cloudhaven Drive, not far from both Austin Highway and Eisenhauer Road.

Firefighters said they arrived to find heavy flames and smoke showing from the back side of the building. The fire burned through the back rooms, attic and roof. No one was in the building and no injuries were reported.

Fire officials said the building is now considered a total loss.

The San Antonio Fire Department and San Antonio Police Department both answered the call.

The cause of the fire is not currently known. A fire investigation team has since been called in to try and determine the exact cause of the fire.