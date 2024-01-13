South Side family searching for answers in death of their 38-year-old daughter

SAN ANTONIO – Looking at dozens of photographs of her daughter, Krystle, Norma Delgado started to cry.

“I do anything to trade places with her,” Norma said. “She didn’t get the time to live long enough. I wish I could trade places.”

San Antonio police found Krystle Delgado, 38, dead in a drainage ditch on the South Side early in the morning of Dec. 27, 2023.

More than two weeks after her death, the medical examiner’s office is still investigating how Krystle died. Her family said that’s causing them the most pain.

“This is really devastating for us,” said Abel Delgado, Krystle’s father. “I miss her so much.”

On Dec. 27, a person who was walking near the ditch in the 6800 block of Pecan Valley noticed Krystle’s body. SAPD said she did not have any visible injuries at the scene.

With so many unknowns, Abel said his family is holding on to what they have.

“The memories, the laughter and the jokes,” Abel said. “Everyone has their faults. But she was a loving daughter.”

The Delgado family is calling on the community to come forward if they know anything about Krystle’s death and asking investigators not to give up.

“Every day, you’re just hoping you’re going to find out,” Norma said. “It’s heartbreaking.”