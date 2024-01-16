Electrical fire displaces family of 6 from home, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – An electrical fire in an attic displaced a family of six from their home just southwest of downtown late Monday night, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire was called in just before 10 p.m. at a home in the 200 block of Pendleton Avenue, not far from Frio City Road and Interstate 10.

Firefighters said when they arrived they found flames coming from the home. The fire was put out quickly and without incident.

Fire officials said the cause of the fire was likely electrical. There were no reports of any injuries. The family will stay with relatives for the time being.

The San Antonio Fire Department and the San Antonio Police Department both responded to the call.

Damage to the home is estimated at around $20,000.