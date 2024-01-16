Fire inside unoccupied apartment likely started by homeless, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – A fire in an unoccupied first-floor apartment early Tuesday was likely started by someone attempting to get out of the cold, the San Antonio Fire Department said.

The fire was called in around 1:15 a.m. at an apartment in the 8500 block of Wakefield Drive, not far from San Pedro Avenue and Loop 410.

Firefighters said they arrived to find smoke showing from the apartment. After making their way inside, they found a boxspring on fire and quickly put it out.

Fire officials said the fire did not spread to the building, as only the contents burned. There were no reports of any injuries.

The SAFD said many of the units in the building were unoccupied, but they also had signs of people being there.

The San Antonio Fire Department and San Antonio Police Department both responded to the call.

A fire investigation team has since been called to investigate the flames.