33º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Several residents displaced after North Side apartment fire

No one injured in fire at The Sage at 1955 apartments in the 1900 block of Larkspur

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Luis Cienfuegos, Photojournalist

Tags: Fire, North Side

SAN ANTONIO – Several residents were displaced due to an apartment fire on the North Side, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

SAFD was called to The Sage at 1955 apartments in the 1900 block of Larkspur around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Crews arrived to find the fire between the second and third floors of a building.

Firefighters were able to attack the fire aggressively to keep it from spreading and evacuated everyone safely.

SAFD said roughly half the units were affected, and some families will need to get moved due to the damage.

The fire remains under investigation at this time.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Ivan Herrera has worked as a journalist in San Antonio since 2016. His work for KSAT 12 and KSAT.com includes covering breaking news of the day, as well as producing Q&As and content for the "South Texas Pride" and "KSAT Money" series.

email

twitter

Luis Cienfuegos is a photographer at KSAT 12.

email