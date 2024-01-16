Several residents displaced after North Side apartment fire

SAN ANTONIO – Several residents were displaced due to an apartment fire on the North Side, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

SAFD was called to The Sage at 1955 apartments in the 1900 block of Larkspur around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Crews arrived to find the fire between the second and third floors of a building.

Firefighters were able to attack the fire aggressively to keep it from spreading and evacuated everyone safely.

SAFD said roughly half the units were affected, and some families will need to get moved due to the damage.

The fire remains under investigation at this time.