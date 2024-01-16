There are volunteer opportunities to help people experiencing homelessness

SAN ANTONIO – With another night of frigid temperatures expected, a local nonprofit is providing a warm and safe place for people experiencing homelessness.

Temperatures in San Antonio were in the teens on Monday night, so a local nonprofit opened their doors for people who needed a warm place to stay.

“They come in at 7 a.m. and they go in and they get a mass briefing. They get fresh baked cookies and hot chocolate and then they get to watch a movie and after the movie, it’s lights out. They go to bed. In the morning, we get them up at 7, feed them a hot breakfast and then they start to process out,” Dianne Talbert, the executive director for Communities Under the Bridge said.

Talbert said they provide sleeping bags, gloves, hats and scarfs.

“Seventy-five grateful people stayed here last night,” Talbert said.

The nonprofit has been helping the community since 1996 and have been operating from a building near Hays Street and Chestnut Street for over 12 years.

“They are allowed to check in their bags and leave it here and then return the next night,” Talbert said.

Talbert said it is all possible because of volunteers and different organizations that come together. She says there are different ways people can get involved.

“We have groups that come and get on the schedule and cook food and serve it. We have groups that work in our warehouse and process clothing. We have different groups that come and actually issue clothing. We have different people who come and do bible study. We have people who help with medical, dental,” Talbert said.

Volunteers are preparing Tuesday for another cold night.