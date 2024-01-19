Need to get rid of old exercise machines? Here are options.

SAN ANTONIO – If your treadmill is serving as a clothing rack, or your rowing machine is done, it may be time to get rid of it and try something new. But what can you do with old or unwanted workout equipment?

“If the equipment is in good shape, you can sell it online to someone locally. Or you can donate the equipment to someone who might use it,” said fitness coach David Poland.

Check with pre-owned sports stores like Play It Again Sports and organizations like Habitat for Humanity ReStores, The Salvation Army, or local schools and community centers. Many will take used exercise equipment.

You can also sell your item online on websites like Craigslist and Facebook Marketplace.

“If the manufacturer doesn’t have a recycling program, contact your city or municipality to see if there’s a recycling program for exercise equipment. If not, some cities offer bulk trash pickup. You may need to contact a junk removal company that will pick it up for a fee,” said Catherine Roberts of Consumer Reports.

The City of San Antonio says it will pick up old exercise machines curbside during its bulky collection days twice a year.

And if you’re looking for a new piece of workout equipment, Consumer Reports has tested to provide good recommendations for treadmills, ellipticals and rowing machines, too.

It recommends the Peloton Tread treadmill, the Sole E95S Elliptical and the Hydrow Rower.

And no matter what you use, Poland recommends doing something fun, so you stick to it.

“Whether you’re working out at home or in a gym, find something that’s going to work out long term. Something you enjoy doing on a regular basis,” Poland said.

Also before buying, look at the warranty and service options offered. Consumer Reports says many treadmills have years of coverage on parts and lifetime warranties for the frame and motor.