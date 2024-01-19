Suspect in early morning chase through San Antonio, other cities, is 70-year-old Arizona man

SAN ANTONIO – The suspect in a wild early-morning chase that had police from three cities scrambling early Friday morning is a 70-year-old man from Arizona.

The chase, which had begun in San Marcos, ended around 6 a.m. at an apartment complex in San Antonio.

San Antonio police officers say the suspect had bailed out of a stolen U-Haul van, which he parked at the complex, located in the 3400 block of Oakdale Street.

Those officers had not engaged in the car chase but were helping New Braunfels police with the search at the time.

New Braunfels police arrived to take custody of the suspect accused of leading them on a chase. San Antonio police found him hiding in a Northwest side apartment complex. (KSAT 12 News)

A spokesman for NBPD said officers from that agency originally were assisting their counterparts from the city of San Marcos when they became involved in the chase.

Ultimately it stretched on into the San Antonio city limits.

That portion of the chase, alone, lasted for about 30 minutes, with the suspect crisscrossing three highways and several city streets.

At one point, officers could be heard saying that the van was going the wrong way on a one-way street.

After SAPD officers took the man into custody, they handed him and the van over to New Braunfels P. D.

The say the van was stolen from another state, and it was filled with property taken during burglaries in San Marcos.

Based on the labels on some of the stolen items, it appeared they included products used for vaping.

A NBPD spokesman said the suspect initially was taken to a hospital to get checked out for a previous injury, then to the Comal County jail.

However, he mentioned that the man, whose name hasn’t been released, could also face charges in other cities, including San Antonio and San Marcos.