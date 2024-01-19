Man arrested after chase involving stolen U-Haul van goes from New Braunfels to San Antonio, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man driving a stolen U-Haul van from New Braunfels is in custody after he led officers on a chase to an apartment complex on the city’s Northwest Side early Friday morning, according to San Antonio police.

The chase, which involved New Braunfels officers, lasted roughly 30 minutes and spanned from Interstate 35 down to Loop 410 to Interstate 10 and then onto surface streets before finally back onto highways.

According to San Antonio police, the man at one point drove the wrong-way on a one-way street before finally parking at the back of an apartment complex in the 3400 block of Oakdale, not far from I-10 and Callaghan Road.

Police said the man bailed from the stolen van and ran into a nearby apartment. Officers searching found the man hiding in a bathroom after someone else inside allowed them to come in and search the apartment. The man was taken into custody. No injuries were reported in the incident.

SAPD says the van was stolen from out of state and contained items that were taken in burglaries, mainly from San Marcos.

The name and age of the man arrested have not been released. A full-list of charges was not given.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.