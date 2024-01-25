Stabbing victim stunned with Taser weapon after punching officer in face, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say a stabbing victim was stunned with a Taser weapon after he punched a responding officer in the face early Thursday morning.

The incident occurred just after 3 a.m. in the 4000 block of East Southcross, not far from Club View Drive and Pecan Valley Elementary School on the city’s Southeast Side.

According to police, officers had responded to a call about a person being stabbed and found a man who was wounded in the chest. That’s when, police say, officers had to subdue the victim because he was being uncooperative and then punched one of them in the face.

Police said officers stunned the man with a Taser weapon in order to get him under control. They were unable to get any potential information about a suspect in the stabbing.

The man was taken by ambulance to an area hospital, where he’s expected to recover. It’s unclear if any charges are expected to be filed against the man.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation into the stabbing is ongoing, police said.