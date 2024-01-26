54º
Man found shot in drive-thru lane of South Side restaurant

Suspect also detained, police say

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Santiago Esparza, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating a shooting that left a man wounded Friday morning.

Officers responded to a call about the shooting around 6 a. m. and found the victim outside a car that was stopped in the drive-thru lane of Esmeralda’s Mexican restaurant.

They said they also had detained a suspect.

It was not clear right away what led to the shooting, or where it occurred.

A worker at the restaurant told KSAT 12 News that officers had requested surveillance video from the business, located on S. Presa near Graf Road.

The man who was shot was taken to a hospital.

Officers said they were trying to determine whether the shooting may be related to another call they had less than an hour earlier outside a business about a mile from that location.

At that earlier call, they were not able to locate a victim or any evidence, although witnesses reported seeing someone firing a weapon.

