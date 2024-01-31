San Antonio leaders requesting public feedback on proposed South Side police substation

SAN ANTONIO – A multimillion-dollar state-of-the-art police substation is slated to go up on the South Side, but before it does, the City of San Antonio is asking for community feedback.

The second meeting for the 2022 bond-funded substation is set to go up on South Flores Street.

Community members in that area have expressed a need for an increased police presence to handle crime and homelessness.

“The city continues to grow, and the South Side traditionally has been neglected and hasn’t been focused on,” said District 3 Councilwoman Phillis Viagran.

Viagran said there is still a lot to be determined before a plan is finalized and asked for more residents to attend future meetings.

The date for the next meeting is still undetermined. KSAT will keep you posted on the latest.