SAPD to open substation on South Side

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department will open a new police substation on the South Side.

The 17.8-acre site will be located at 8801 S. Flores in District 3 and will be built with funds coming from a portion of the $185 million in proposed 2022 bond funding.

According to a news release, the SAPD substation will be a state-of-the-art facility, equipped with the latest technology and designed to bring multiple community programs to the surrounding area. The facility will include patrol officers, SAFFE officers, and the Crisis Response Team.

By enhancing visibility and neighborhood safety for residents, the substation will allow for increased collaboration on neighborhood safety initiatives, the news release said.

“This new substation is a prime example of community coming together, making their voices heard for more officers, a need for a District 3 substation, and strengthening police and community relations.” said District 3 Councilwoman Phyllis Viagran. “The presence of the new state-of-the-art facility will create a safer environment serving as a place for residents to engage with local law enforcement.”

Police Chief William McManus emphasized that the new substation is part of SAPD’s commitment to providing safety and increased customer satisfaction for all residents.

“As our community continues to grow, it is imperative that we stay ahead of the curve and address the needs of our residents,” McManus said.

City Manager Erik Walsh thanked voters who approved the bond program.

“With this being the first substation to be built since 1989, it is crucial that we keep our infrastructure up to date. The addition of this substation is essential in meeting the demands of our fast-growing city,” Walsh said.

The next step in the process will be community input meetings scheduled for this summer regarding the substation features and services to be provided.

SAPD and Viagran encourage all community members to attend and provide feedback.

Construction is expected to start in May 2025 and finished in December 2026.

