SAPD says no shooting confirmed at Medical Center building, calls it a ‘hoax call’

The building is being evacuated as a precaution

San Antonio police respond to a shooting hoax call on Thursday, April 13, 2023, in the 7400 block of John Smith Drive. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A report of a shooting at a multi-story building in the Medical Center appears to be a hoax, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The incident garnered a large response after 10 a.m. Thursday in the 7400 block of John Smith Drive, near Wurzbach and Babcock Roads.

The building is being evacuated as a precaution, police said.

Police said there is no shooting and the building is locked down. Officers are expected to give an update later on Thursday.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

