SAPD says no shooting confirmed at Medical Center building, calls it a ‘hoax call’

SAN ANTONIO – A report of a shooting at a multi-story building in the Medical Center appears to be a hoax, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The incident garnered a large response after 10 a.m. Thursday in the 7400 block of John Smith Drive, near Wurzbach and Babcock Roads.

The building is being evacuated as a precaution, police said.

Police said there is no shooting and the building is locked down. Officers are expected to give an update later on Thursday.

