BCSO finds gun, drugs, more than 300 rounds of ammo after pursuit on West Side

Carlos Arturo Martinez, 27, is facing new charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and evading arrest in a motor vehicle after a pursuit with BCSO on the West Side.

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office found more than 300 rounds of ammunition, drugs and a pistol after a pursuit with the driver of a stolen vehicle on the West Side.

In a Facebook post, BCSO said deputies spotted a KIA with a shattered rear window near Enrique M. Barrera Pkwy and 37th St. over the weekend.

Deputies discovered the car was reported stolen and tried to pull it over. The car did not stop until it reached a distribution plant on U.S. Highway 90 West.

There, the driver exited the car and hid on the property. Deputies were eventually able to take him into custody without incident with the help of a K9.

He was identified as Carlos Arturo Martinez, 27.

BCSO said they found more than 300 rounds of rifle and pistol ammunition inside the stolen car. They also found 14 grams of cocaine and a pistol near where Martinez was hiding.

Martinez was booked into the Bexar County Jail on Saturday, records show.

He is facing charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and evading arrest in a motor vehicle. Deputies said he had outstanding warrants for possession of a controlled substance, three counts of burglary of a vehicle, and two counts of criminal mischief.