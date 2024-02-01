Pre-K 4 SA enrollment opens for 2024-2025 school year

SAN ANTONIO – Pre-K 4 SA opened enrollment for its 2024-2025 school year on Thursday.

Children must be 3- or 4- years old by Sept. 1, 2024, to be eligible to apply for the 2024–25 school year, which starts Aug. 19, 2024. Applications can be submitted online at prek4sa.com and are processed on a rolling basis.

Limited seats are available across the four education centers:

North Education Center–3635 Medical Dr., 78229

East Education Center–5230 Eisenhauer Rd., 78218

South Education Center–7031 S. New Braunfels Ave., 78223

West Education Center–1235 Enrique M. Barrera Memorial Pkwy., 78227

The Pre-K 4 SA program offers free full-day pre-kindergarten for eligible 3- and 4-year-olds living in the city of San Antonio. Breakfast, lunch, and snacks are included, and free transportation is available to all students. An extended day learning program is also available for qualifying families until 6 p.m.

Tuition assistance and a scholarship structure provide program access for San Antonio families who may need financial support and do not already qualify for free pre-k through Texas Education Agency (TEA) guidelines. A scholarship calculator is available on the website for families to easily determine their personal investment to enroll in Pre-K 4 SA.

For additional information, please contact the Enrollment team at 210-206-7735 or prek4saenrollment@sanantonio.gov. The enrollment hotline is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tours and application assistance are available by appointment, as needed.