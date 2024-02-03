‘Take Our Border Back’ convoy to host rally Saturday near Eagle Pass

EAGLE PASS, TEXAS - JANUARY 26: A section of concertina wire that sits in the Rio Grande river near Shelby Park on January 26, 2024 in Eagle Pass, Texas. The state of Texas plans to ignore the federal government's deadline that ends today requiring Texas to allow Border Patrol complete access into Shelby Park. (Photo by Michael Gonzalez/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO – The “Take Our Border Back” convoy will come to an end on Saturday with a rally along the U.S.-Mexico border.

The convoy will have three rallies: one in Arizona, another in California and one in Quemado, Texas, about 20 miles northwest of Eagle Pass.

It traveled through nine states over the court of two and a half days.

They stopped in Dripping Springs on Feb. 1.

The group said it wants to peacefully protest to call on the U.S. government to secure the border with Mexico.

Group leaders said they want to express concerns about border security and its impact on local communities.

Vote Common Good, a group opposing the “Take Our Border Back” convoy, is also at the Texas-Mexico border.

They held a press conference Friday with faith leaders in Eagle Pass to reinforce what they call state-sponsored violence and Christian nationalism.

Earlier this week, the Maverick County Sheriff’s Office said they met with several law enforcement agencies to talk about how to maintain traffic and calm in the county.

