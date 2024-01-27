Migrant crossings along U.S.-Mexico Border reach record high, CBP data shows

FILE - Migrants wait to be processed by the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol after they crossed the Rio Grande and entered the U.S. from Mexico, Oct. 19, 2023, in Eagle Pass, Texas. The mayor of Eagle Pass, a Texas border city that's at the center of Republican Gov. Greg Abbott's aggressive measures to curb migrant crossings, accused the state Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, of a new escalation, saying state troopers closed a large public park along the Rio Grande without asking permission. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

The number of migrant crossings along the U.S.-Mexico border has reached a record high, according to data released Friday by Customs and Border Protection, which oversees Border Patrol.

The data shows immigration officers have apprehended 302,034 migrants in December 2023.

In Texas alone, the data shows there were 125,861 migrant apprehensions in that same time frame.

The Del Rio sector saw the largest portion of those numbers, with 71,095 migrants crossing in December.

That includes Eagle Pass, which has become a battleground for the state and federal government.

“The men and women of CBP continue to enforce our nation’s immigration laws at and between ports of entry and continue to work with our Mexican partners along our shared border. CBP remains vigilant to respond to the serious challenges we are experiencing across the southwest border,” said CBP Commissioner Troy Miller. “CBP continues to use all available resources to ensure the safety and security of our agents and officers, and the migrants who are often misled and victimized by the transnational criminal organizations. But as we have repeatedly said, CBP and our federal partners need additional support from Congress so that we can continue to effectuate consequences for those who do not use established lawful pathways.”

KSAT got a copy of a letter the Department of Homeland Security sent to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton this week, demanding the state to allow Border Patrol agents access to Shelby Park.

“To our knowledge, Texas has only permitted access to Shelby Park by allowing public entry for a memorial, the media, and use of the golf course adjacent to Shelby Park, all while continuing to restrict U.S. Border Patrol’s access to the park,” the letter read.

On Friday, Attorney General Ken Paxton responded and denied the requests.

Read the letter below.