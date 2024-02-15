66º
Pearsall man sentenced 24 years for stolen firearm, intent to deal fentanyl

Elberto Roy Trevino Jr., 50, sentenced on two felony charges

Mason Hickok, Digital Producer Trainee

SAN ANTONIO – A Pearsall man was sentenced in San Antonio for two felonies, including possession of a stolen firearm and intent to distribute fentanyl.

Elberto Roy Trevino Jr., 50, conspired with others to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl in July 2022, a United States Attorney’s Office media release said.

Court documents mentioned in the release said that on July 4, 2022, through text messages, Trevino coordinated a deal with an unnamed individual.

Later that day, the individual was found dead. Investigators found substances that tested positive for fentanyl and cocaine, the release said.

Two separate individuals were later found dead inside their Pearsall home. Investigators recovered a bagged substance, which tested positive for fentanyl, the release said.

Officers executed a search warrant on Trevino’s residence on July 27, 2022, where approximately 44.2 grams of meth, 46.4 grams of a mix of heroin and fentanyl, miscellaneous ammunition and a reported stolen gun from San Antonio, the release said.

On Aug. 30, 2023, Trevino pleaded guilty to felony possession of a firearm and conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl.

Trevino was sentenced to 24 years in prison, with his charges running concurrently.

Pearsall police, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office and the DEA worked on the investigation.

