67º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

‘You’re a coward’: Family of murder victim confronts killer moments after judge sentences him to prison

Judge sentenced Marc Champoux to 25 years in prison for murder

Daniela Ibarra, Reporter

Ken Huizar, Photojournalist

Tags: Courts, Crime, Bryan Aguilar

SAN ANTONIO – During a Thursday afternoon sentencing hearing, people and pain filled a Bexar County courtroom.

Moments after a judge sentenced Marc Champoux to 25 years in prison for murder, Bryan Aguilar’s family shared emotional victim impact statements.

“What right did you have to take my son’s life away?” said Aguilar’s mother, Elsa Rodriguez Valadez.

Police said Champoux stabbed the 25-year-old father to death outside a bar in June 2022, and was arrested months later.

A witness told investigators Champoux asked for help to destroy the knife used in the stabbing and spray pained his truck.

“Look at me,” demanded Aguilar’s sister Nalleli Aguilar. “Look at me, look at me. Yeah. You can’t. You’re a coward.”

Court records show Champoux had several bond and protective order violations, including an assault bodily injury charged where he was sentenced to serve six months behind bars.

Before the judge handed down her sentence on the murder charge, Champoux’s mom and friend testified to his character, calling him a good person.

Aguilar’s family members say Champoux’s actions show the opposite.

“I feel nothing but hate and disgust towards you,” said Elizabeth Zuniga, the mother of Aguilar’s child.

Despite the pain the loss has caused, Rodriguez Valadez said she believes in divine justice.

“I forgive you with all my heart,” she said.

ALSO ON KSAT.COM

Family demonstrates outside courthouse seeking justice for loved one’s slaying

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Daniela Ibarra joined the KSAT News team in July 2023. This isn’t her first time in the KSAT newsroom– the San Antonio native spent the summer of 2017 as an intern. Daniela is a proud Mean Green alum, earning her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of North Texas.

email

facebook

twitter

Before starting at KSAT in August 2011, Ken was a news photographer at KENS. Before that he was a news photographer at KVDA TV in San Antonio. Ken graduated from San Antonio College with an associate's degree in Radio, TV and Film. Ken has won a Sun Coast Emmy and four Lone Star Emmys. Ken has been in the TV industry since 1994.

email