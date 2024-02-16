‘You’re a coward’: Family of murder victim confronts killer moments after judge sentences him to prison

SAN ANTONIO – During a Thursday afternoon sentencing hearing, people and pain filled a Bexar County courtroom.

Moments after a judge sentenced Marc Champoux to 25 years in prison for murder, Bryan Aguilar’s family shared emotional victim impact statements.

“What right did you have to take my son’s life away?” said Aguilar’s mother, Elsa Rodriguez Valadez.

Police said Champoux stabbed the 25-year-old father to death outside a bar in June 2022, and was arrested months later.

A witness told investigators Champoux asked for help to destroy the knife used in the stabbing and spray pained his truck.

“Look at me,” demanded Aguilar’s sister Nalleli Aguilar. “Look at me, look at me. Yeah. You can’t. You’re a coward.”

Court records show Champoux had several bond and protective order violations, including an assault bodily injury charged where he was sentenced to serve six months behind bars.

Before the judge handed down her sentence on the murder charge, Champoux’s mom and friend testified to his character, calling him a good person.

Aguilar’s family members say Champoux’s actions show the opposite.

“I feel nothing but hate and disgust towards you,” said Elizabeth Zuniga, the mother of Aguilar’s child.

Despite the pain the loss has caused, Rodriguez Valadez said she believes in divine justice.

“I forgive you with all my heart,” she said.

