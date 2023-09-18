Family demonstrates outside courthouse seeking justice for loved one’s slaying

A San Antonio family is fighting for justice in the stabbing death of their loved one. They turn out in force for every court hearing, to make sure the man accused of the crime stays behind bars until they get their day in court.

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio family is fighting for justice in the stabbing death of their loved one. They turn out in force for every court hearing to make sure the man accused of the crime stays behind bars until they get their day in court.

“We don’t want the system to fail my brother,” Aguilar’s sister Nalleli Aguilar said. “My brother didn’t deserve this.”

In June 2022, Bryan Aguilar was stabbed to death outside a Northwest Side bar. Months later, Marc Champoux was indicted on a murder charge.

At the time Champoux had numerous bond/protective order violations including an assault bodily injury case for which he served six months behind bars. Champoux was also a person of interest in the murder of his estranged wife Samantha Lopez, but has never been charged in that case.

In May 2021, Lopez was fatally shot in front of her children outside her apartment complex off Austin Highway. Champoux was detained and questioned but has never been charged in relation to her death.

“That’s enough crime and injustice,” Aguilar’s mother Elsa Rodriguez Valadez said.

Valadez along with multiple family members now show up in force at the courthouse to make their voices heard whenever Champoux has a hearing.

In court on Monday, Champoux was not present during a conferring hearing among attorneys. Valadez said the prosecutor told her they needed more time in putting their case together as Champoux is claiming self-defense.

He remains behind bars on the murder charge and earlier this year was denied a bond reduction during a hearing.

Currently, there is no trial date set for Champoux.

KSAT 12 reached out to SAPD for an update on the Samantha Lopez case and has yet to hear back.