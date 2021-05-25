SAPD identifies woman shot, killed in front of her 3 children

San Antonio police investigate a shooting on Monday, May 24, 2021, at the M.C. Beldon Apartments in the 7500 block of Harlow Drive.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department has released the name of a woman who was shot in killed in front of her three children as she prepared to take them to school.

SAPD identified the victim as Samantha Lopez, 28.

According to a preliminary report released Tuesday, Lopez was found deceased by officers around 7:15 a.m. Monday outside the M.C. Beldon Apartments in the 7500 block of Harlow Drive.

Lopez’s children, ages 2, 6 and 10, were not injured and were released to a family member at the scene.

While investigators detained a person of interest for questioning, no arrests have been made, the report said.

Speaking at the scene Monday to reporters, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said investigators were “relatively certain” that the man detained was Lopez’s estranged husband.

Anyone with information is asked to call SAPD’s Homicide Unit at 210-207-7635.

