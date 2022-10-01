Suspect destroys knife, paints car after fatally stabbing man, affidavit says

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after fatally stabbing another man on the city’s Northwest Side, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

At around 2 a.m. on June 6, San Antonio police was called for a cutting in the 6800 block of North Loop 1604 West.

When officers arrived, they found 25-year-old Bryan Humberto Aguilar lying on the entrance to a parking lot.

According to the affidavit, Aguilar was stabbed in the abdomen and was being treated by an off-duty SAPD officer. EMS was also called to the scene, where they pronounced the victim dead at 2:45 a.m., said SAPD.

According to the affidavit, officers contacted Faustino Daniel Alvarado DeLaFuente, who was with Aguilar when he was stabbed.

DeLaFuente told officers the two had gone to the bar with a friend from midnight until closing time at 2 a.m.

After dropping their friend off at her vehicle, DeLaFuente and Aguilar were approached by two women in the parking lot.

Following a brief discussion, the woman walked away toward two men, according to the affidavit.

DeLaFuente and Aguilar then approached the group when one of the women began pushing DeLaFuente.

The men began fighting each other and Aguilar was stabbed before the men fled the scene, said DeLaFuente.

SAPD found a Visa debit card and four cellphones at the scene near the body. Investigators connected the findings to possible suspects, according to the affidavit.

During the investigation, the suspect, Marc Louis Champoux, identified himself from a photo taken from the bar surveillance video, but denied any role in the stabbing.

Later, a witness identified Champoux as the person who stabbed Aguilar, SAPD said.

The witness told police Champoux had admitted to the crime and showed him the knife used in the stabbing, the affidavit said. Champoux then proceeded to ask the witness for help in destroying the knife and painting his truck in an effort to destroy evidence.

Video surveillance first showed the suspect’s vehicle as white. However, when officers went to interview Champoux, his vehicle was spray-painted blue.

A second witness also identified Champoux as being involved in the fight.

On Friday, Marc Louis Champoux was arrested on a charge of murder. His bond was set at $100,000.

