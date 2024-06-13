South Side gorditas business makes public appeal to save establishment

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio business owner is making a public appeal to save his South Side gorditas establishment.

Steven Pizzini opened Lala’s Gorditas at 1600 Roosevelt Ave. in 2019, months before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the U.S.

“Lala’s comes from a family legacy of serving Tex-Mex cuisine to San Antonio,” Pizzini said.

San Antonians may recognize Pizzini’s family’s businesses. His aunt, Ernestine Pizzini Chapa, opened Teka Molino in 1938. And his father, Herman Pizzini, opened Taco Hut in 1958 and ran it for 40 years before closing its doors in 1998.

Steven Pizzini said because his facility is an outdoors-only experience, his business is at the mercy of Mother Nature.

“We do have an enclosed section with a water cooler that does a good job at keeping that area comfortable in the winter and summer. But, it’s been difficult educating the public about these amenities,” Pizzini told KSAT.

His appeal to customers on Facebook also mentions the “many shortcomings with our facilities.”

“If you think Lala’s is worth saving one more time……please show up,” the Facebook post from Steven Pizzini said.

Pizzini said he’s grateful for the regular customers who have supported his business throughout the years.

“It’s one of the best things about owning a restaurant. We try and have fun, be personable, and genuinely get to know our supporters. We love being a part of and serving our community,” he told KSAT.

Pizzini hopes his appeal reaches all customers, new and regular.

“We hope... that they will give us a try, and hopefully find the experience one that will leave them wanting more, and come back again and again. That is the true marker of success,” Pizzini said.