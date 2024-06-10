75º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

SA Live

SA Live deals this week

Week of June 10, 2024

Diana Winters, SA Live Executive Producer

Tags: SA Live, KSAT Deals, SA Live deals
Jump for joy - deals are here! (pixabay, Pixabay 2024)

SAN ANTONIO – Everyone could use a little help saving money and the local businesses featured on SA Live are here for it! Here are a few deals for you this week.

The new Italian restaurant Mare e Monte is offering 10 percent off for military members.

Recommended Videos

It’s Teacher Appreciation Month at the San Antonio Zoo! Teachers get in free, plus they get to bring four guests for 50 percent off standard admission. The promotion ends on June 30.

Need craft cocktails for your next event? Southern Tapsters will give you 10 percent off your private event when you mention “as seen on SA Live” during your booking process. This deal is good now through August.

On June 16, Fritanga Nicaraguense 505 will offer a complimentary sample day.

Keep checking this article throughout the week in case we add more deals!

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Diana Winters is a San Antonio-area native, Emmy award-winning and GLAAD-nominated journalist who loves the Alamo City. She is the executive producer of SA Live, creator of South Texas PRIDE and co-creator of Texas Eats.

email

Recommended Videos