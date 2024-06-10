SA Live deals this week

SAN ANTONIO – Everyone could use a little help saving money and the local businesses featured on SA Live are here for it! Here are a few deals for you this week.

The new Italian restaurant Mare e Monte is offering 10 percent off for military members.

Recommended Videos

It’s Teacher Appreciation Month at the San Antonio Zoo! Teachers get in free, plus they get to bring four guests for 50 percent off standard admission. The promotion ends on June 30.

Need craft cocktails for your next event? Southern Tapsters will give you 10 percent off your private event when you mention “as seen on SA Live” during your booking process. This deal is good now through August.

On June 16, Fritanga Nicaraguense 505 will offer a complimentary sample day.

Keep checking this article throughout the week in case we add more deals!