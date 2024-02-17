Jeremy Sochan enjoys time at NBA All-Star 2024

Sochan is going back to San Antonio as a Rising Stars champion, with a reported $25,000 for being on the winning team.

INDIANAPOLIS – Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan’s second NBA All-Star weekend is now in the books and the 20-year-old left with a smile.

“It was a lot of fun just being there, you know, with my teammates, you know, and stars in the making. So, it was a lot of fun,” Sochan said during his final media appearance.

In the Rising Stars Challenge mini-tournament, Sochan played for Team Jalen, and they won the title by winning both of their games. They defeated Team Tamika 40-35, and then in the final, they beat Team Detlef 26-13.

“First game, we didn’t know what to expect,” Sochan said. “We didn’t know if they wanted to play hard or not, and we went down like nine zeros and had to take a timeout. So, you know, that just shows everyone wanted to compete and just have fun.”

Sochan is going back to San Antonio as a Rising Stars champion, with a reported $25,000 for being on the winning team. These are just two of the highlights that made the NBA All-Star 2024 special for Sochan.

“I think just being in the moment, you know, experiencing it for the second time,” Sochan said. “You can’t take it for granted. So, you know, just being here.”

Sochan will rest and prepare for the Spurs to resume the Rodeo Road Trip on Thursday, Feb. 12 at Sacramento.

