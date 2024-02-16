Wembanyama, Sochan practice before NBA Rising Stars Challenge

INDIANAPOLIS – Ahead of Friday night’s Panini Rising Stars Challenge, some of the best rookies and second-year NBA players get to showcase their talents in a game where Spurs teammates Jeremy Sochan and Victor Wembanyama will play against each other in front of the NBA All-Star 2024 crowd in Indianapolis.

The Rising Stars Challenge will feature two semifinal games and then a championship game between the semifinal winners.

The Rising Stars participants held media availability Friday morning at Gainbridge Fieldhouse and Wembanyama was a big draw.

While many of the Rising Stars met with the media in a breakout room at the same time, Wemby held his media session at a podium due to the number of media members looking to ask him questions.

Since arriving Thursday, Wemby has been very busy, but the rookie is enjoying his time in Indianapolis and is looking forward to playing in the Rising Stars contest.

“Yeah, it’s been -- I mean, the schedule has been full, but it’s also what I’m here for,” Wembanyama said. “It’s a lot of fun experiences. I’m looking forward to play in the game, two games hopefully. Next year hopefully the big game.”

Wembanyama’s day started at a Tech Summit Friday morning with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, where the two unveiled NB-AI, an NBA-trained voice assistant that uses AI technology to personalize live game viewing.

“The Tech Summit, that was a lot of fun. It was funny,” Wemby told the media. “Had the rehearsal yesterday, too. Actually, learned a lot from these people who made the internet world what it was today. It was a lot of -- I learned a lot.”

KSAT Sports Director Larry Ramirez was at the Rising Stars practice and media availability sessions earlier Friday that you can watch below.

The four teams playing the Rising Stars Challenge games will feature legendary NBA and WNBA players and coaches. The coaches are former San Antonio Spur and two-time NBA Champion Paul Gasol, Basketball Hall of Famer, WNBA Champion, and Duncanville, Texas, alum Tamika Catchings, NBA legend and TV commentator Jalen Rose, and three-time NBA All-Star Detlef Schrempf.

Team Pau Gasol is made up of Wembanyama, Balil Coulibaly of the Washington Wizards, Jamie Jaquez Jr. of the Miami Heat, Brandon Miller of the Charlotte Hornets, Brandin Podziemski of the Golden State Warriors, Jabari Smith Jr. of the Houston Rockets, and Cason Wallace of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Team Tamika Catchings is made up of Paulo Banchero of the Orlando Magic, Dyson Daniels of the New Orleans Pelicans (injured), Jalen Duren of the Detroit Pistons, Keyonte George of the Utah Jazz, Scoot Henderson of the Portland Trail Blazers, Jaden Ivey and the Detroit Pistons, Keegan Murray of the Sacramento Kings, and Vince Williams Jr. of the Memphis Grizzlies.

Team Jalen Rose is made up of Jordan Hawkins of the New Orleans Pelicans, Chet Holmgren of the Oklahoma City Thunder, Walker Kessler of the Utah Jazz, Dereck Lively II of the Dallas Mavericks, Bennedict Mathurin of the Indiana Pacers, Shaedon Sharpe of the Portland Trail Blazers (injured), Sochan, and Jalen Williams of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Team Detlef Schrempf is made up of players who are trying to make it on NBA rosters, including teams like the G League Ignite, Osceola Magic, Cleveland Charge, Indiana Mad Ants, and the Sioux Falls Skyforce. The players are Izan Almansa (G League Ignite), Emoni Bates (Cleveland Charge), Matas Buzelis (G League Ignite), Ron Holland (G League Ignite, injured), Mac McClung (Osceola Magic), Tyler Smith (G League Ignite), Oscar Tshiebwe (Indiana Mad Ants), and Alondes Williams (Sioux Falls Skyforce).

Here is the schedule for the Panini Rising Stars Challenge at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis: