🏀Spurs Notebook: 1,000 career points for Wemby, Sochan in Rising Stars games, Mamu’s trick shot

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) shoots during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks in Dallas, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night lost for the eighth time in nine contests, as the Dallas Mavericks overcame an early 15-point deficit 116-93 in what was the last game for both teams before the NBA All-Star break.

Victor Wembanyama, the favorite to win Rookie of the Year, was again his stellar self, totaling 26 points and nine rebounds in his first game since his second career triple-double. He had 27 points, 14 rebounds, and an NBA-season-high 10 blocks in a 23-point win at Toronto on Monday.

The nearly 7-foot-4 Wemby now heads to his first NBA All-Star experience after scoring 1,006 career points in just 49 total games. The last five players to score 1,000+ points through their first 50 games include Wemby (this year), Zion Williamson (2019-20) Luka Doncic (2018-19), Joel Embiid (2016-17) and Blake Griffin (2010-11).

This upcoming weekend, Wembanyama will participate in the NBA’s Tech Summit then he’ll play in the Rising Stars games on Friday and the skills competition on Saturday.

“Honestly, my mind has been so focused on our season that I haven’t thought about it too much,” Wembanyama said to the Associated Press. “It’s probably going to hit once I’m there. And it’s definitely going to be a special experience. I’m looking forward to it. And I wonder how it is to see … the All-Star teams, seeing this many great players together.”

Jeremy Sochan to play in Rising Stars games as injury replacement

Wembanyama won’t be the only San Antonio Spur headed to All-Star weekend, as Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan has been tabbed as an injury replacement in the Rising Stars games on Friday night.

The Rising Stars event has NBA rookies and sophomores, along with NBA G League talent playing in a four-team mini-tournament of three games, playing to a target score.

Sochan, who played in the Rising Stars games just last year, will replace injured Portland Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe. He is currently averaging 11.4 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 29.4 minutes per game. He had 10 points, 4 rebounds and 3 steals in 25 minutes against Dallas Thursday night.

Los Angeles Clippers guard Russell Westbrook, left, shoots as San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Sochan will be on a team that is coached by former Indiana Pacers star Jalen Rose that includes Oklahoma City’s Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams, along with Indiana’s Bennedict Mathurin, Dallas’ Dereck Lively II, New Orleans’ Jordan Hawkins and Utah’s Walker Kessler.

The NBA said Sochan and Wembanyama are the first teammates in franchise history who are both in their first two seasons to average at least 10 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists. Sochan and Wembanyama are the first rookie/sophomore duo for the Spurs to average 10+ points and 5+ rebounds per game since David Robinson and Sean Elliott (1990-91).

The Rising Stars games can be seen on TNT, beginning at 8 p.m.

Check this out: Spurs forward Sandro Mamukelashvili makes ridiculous shot

Spurs forward Sandro Mamukelashvili may not be seeing much floor time this year, but he’s still hard at work on his game and he still finds time for a little fun.

A video of the fan favorite has recently circulated on social media, showing Mamu making a right-handed, over-the-head, backward shot from the other side of the court. It’s unclear how many attempts it took to make the crazy basket.

This year, Mamukelashvili is averaging only 2.5 points and 1.8 rebounds in just 6.5 minutes per game. Last season, he averaged 10.8 points and 6.8 rebounds in 30 games with the Silver and Black, while starting 19. He played five minutes and collected a rebound in last night’s loss to the Mavericks.