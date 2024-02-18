39º
AMBER Alert discontinued for missing 17-year-old from Pearland

Officials say they found William Sieh early Sunday morning

Nate Kotisso, Digital Journalist

PEARLAND, Texas – The Texas Department of Public Safety said a missing 17-year-old from the Greater Houston area has been found.

William Sieh, originally from the suburb of Pearland, went missing around 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 14. Officials previously believed Sieh was in “grave or immediate danger.”

Sieh was found around 2 a.m. Sunday, triggering the end of the AMBER Alert.

The Pearland Police Department worked in conjunction with the Texas Department of Public Safety on the AMBER alert.

