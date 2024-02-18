Amber Alert issued for missing 17-year-old out of Pearland

Officials believe William, 5 foot 3 inches tall, was wearing a grey and maroon long-sleeve Pearland shirt and black pants when he was last seen.

PEARLAND, Texas – An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing teenager who has not been seen in several days.

The Pearland Police Department is searching for 17-year-old William Sieh. He was last seen around 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 14 in the 3600 block of Pine Chase Drive, according to officials.

Officials believe William, 5 foot 3 inches tall, was wearing a grey and maroon long-sleeve Pearland shirt and black pants when he was last seen.

Authorities have reason to believe that William is in “grave or immediate danger.”

If you have any information on William’s whereabouts, please contact the Pearland Police Department at 281-997-4316.