Pre-K 4 SA program teaches 4,000+ children the importance of water safety with free lessons

SAN ANTONIO – As spring break draws near, children will find themselves in or near water and there is a San Antonio program providing children with the skills and knowledge to stay safe.

“Drowning is preventable. It’s 100 percent preventable. That’s why we partner with these great locations and we try to give parents as many resources as we can,” said Izzy Gonzales, director of programs at Miss Tristan Foundation.

Pre-K 4 SA partners with the nonprofit Miss Tristan Foundation to provide private lessons to students.

“Miss Tristan Foundation, it was founded by Mr. Joe Bird back in 2016. Unfortunately, his 2-year-old daughter passed away in a drowning accident in his backyard pool. In her honor, Mr. Joe Bird started the foundation,” Gonzales said.

Water safety education is offered to all children enrolled at Pre-K 4 SA free of charge. The curriculum lasts about two weeks: one week in the classroom and one week at Emler Swim School Alamo Ranch.

“We take care of everything that we need to. As far as the insurance, transportation, also along with that, we supply the curriculum kits for our children and then also a backpack with some different information in there, and then they leave with a life vest,” said Tonda Brown, chief of schools at Pre-K4 S A.

Since the program started in 2022, more than 4,000 children have taken the swim lessons.

“Over 100 children passed away from accidental drowning. And if we can do anything to save and stop that, we want to do that,” Brown said.