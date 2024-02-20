Fire damages two-story home in Alamo Ranch overnight

SAN ANTONIO – A family of six was able to escape a massive early morning fire in Alamo Ranch overnight.

The fire started just before 12:15 a.m. Tuesday at a two-story home in the 5800 block of Sweetwater Way, not far from Roft Road and Alamo Ranch Parkway in West Bexar County.

Firefighters said they arrived to find flames shooting through the roof of the home.

The family and their four dogs got out safely and will be displaced. The American Red Cross was called to assist the family.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and no damage estimate was given.

Firefighters with Bexar County and Helotes responded to the scene.