Peso Pluma to perform at Frost Bank Center on ‘Exodo’ tour

Grammy Awards winner will stop in San Antonio in July

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Peso Pluma will perform at the Frost Bank Center on Wednesday, July 17. (Live Nation/Spurs Sports and Entertainment)

Grammy Awards winner Peso Pluma has scheduled a stop in San Antonio on his upcoming “Exodo” arena tour.

Peso Pluma will perform at the Frost Bank Center on July 17.

General tickets go on sale at noon on Friday, Feb. 23 at FrostBankCenter.com or on Ticketmaster.com.

The Mexican singer sold out 54 shows last year and won a Grammy for his album “Genesis.”

On this tour, he will perform an all-new show with a new set design along with his live band.

For exclusive presale access, sign up at Frost Bank Center’s All Access Newsletter and select the “Rock” genre.

Julie Moreno has worked in local television news for more than 25 years. She came to KSAT as a news producer in 2000. After producing thousands of newscasts, she transitioned to the digital team in 2015. She writes on a wide variety of topics from breaking news to trending stories and manages KSAT’s daily digital content strategy.

