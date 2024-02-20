Peso Pluma to perform at Frost Bank Center on ‘Exodo’ tour

Peso Pluma will perform at the Frost Bank Center on Wednesday, July 17.

Grammy Awards winner Peso Pluma has scheduled a stop in San Antonio on his upcoming “Exodo” arena tour.

General tickets go on sale at noon on Friday, Feb. 23 at FrostBankCenter.com or on Ticketmaster.com.

The Mexican singer sold out 54 shows last year and won a Grammy for his album “Genesis.”

On this tour, he will perform an all-new show with a new set design along with his live band.

For exclusive presale access, sign up at Frost Bank Center’s All Access Newsletter and select the “Rock” genre.