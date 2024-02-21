62º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Man arrested after crash leads to shooting on Northeast Side

Affidavit: Police tied Lamareay Earl White to shooting after he reported the crash

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Tags: SAPD, Northeast Side, Arrest

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after a crash led to a shooting on the Northeast Side.

Lamareay Earl White, 22, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, records with the Bexar County Jail show.

An arrest warrant affidavit states White was driving a Kia Soul that crashed into a Chevrolet Tahoe at the intersection of Excalibur and Ray Bon drives on Jan. 20.

The driver of the Tahoe, a 25-year-old woman, called 911 to report the incident. She told the dispatcher that the driver of the Kia did not want to stop to exchange information, the affidavit states.

Just moments later, she said, the suspect rolled down the driver’s side window and fired three shots toward the Tahoe, according to the affidavit.

Investigators said the three gunshots were also heard in audio from the 911 call. The woman was not injured and police found two 9 mm shell casings at the scene.

Two hours later, White called 911 to report a hit-and-run crash at the intersection.

Police said White gave the same description of the crash as the driver of the Tahoe did.

His license plate also matched the number that the woman provided when she called 911, the affidavit states.

He was arrested on Tuesday.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Rebecca Salinas has worked in digital news for more than 10 years and joined KSAT in 2019. She reports on a variety of topics for KSAT 12 News.

email

twitter