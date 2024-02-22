Recall Roundup: Toyota recalls 280,000 Tundras, SUVs

If you drive a made-in-SA Tundra pickup, there is a risk and recall to know about.

Toyota is recalling approximately 280,000 pickup trucks and SUVs to fix a transmission problem that can cause the vehicles to creep forward while in neutral.

Recommended Videos The recall covers certain Toyota Tundras and Lexus LX 600 SUVs from the 2022 and 2023 model years. Also recalled are the 2023 and 2024 Toyota Sequoias.

Certain parts of the automatic transmissions may not immediately disengage when shifted into neutral, according to the automaker. That can transfer some engine power to the wheels, and vehicles could creep forward at low speeds on flat surfaces if the brakes aren’t applied, increasing the risk of a crash.

The company did not say whether there have been any crashes or injuries.

Dealers will update the transmission software to fix the problem. Owners should be notified by the end of April.

Toshiba laptops

Nearly 15.5 million AC adapters for older Toshiba laptops are recalled after hundreds of reports of the device overheating or catching fire.

Dozens of minor burn injuries have been reported, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The adapters were sold with Toshiba laptops or separately from April 2008 through April 2014.

The adapters can overheat and spark. The company has received 679 reports of the adapters catching on fire, melting or burning, as well as 43 reports of injuries.

Owners can contact Dynabook, formerly Toshiba, for a free replacement. More than 60 model numbers are being recalled. People can check this website to find out if they own one and for instructions on ordering a replacement.

IKEA USB chargers

Thousands of IKEA USB chargers were recalled because of burn and electric shock dangers.

The recall is for more than 22,000 ASKSTORM 40W USB chargers. The cables can break or wear down over time, and people can be hurt.

The chargers have model number ICPSW5-40-1 printed on the label. They were sold from April 2020 through 2023 for about $30.

Consumers can return the chargers to the store for a refund or call IKEA at 888-966-4532.

Char-Broil digital electric smokers

Char-Broil is recalling more than 200,000 digital electric smokers after dozens of reports of users getting shocked.

Smokers can leak current during use, according to the CPSC. The company has received 79 reports of people experiencing a minor electric shock from touching the smokers while in use.

Various models are affected. Those can be seen on this website.

Owners can contact Char-Broil for a free fix.

