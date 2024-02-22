Southwest Side scrap yard reaches agreement with city, avoids license revocation

SAN ANTONIO – Monterrey Iron and Metal says it has come to an agreement with the City of San Antonio after the city threatened to revoke its recycling license.

The city said the Southwest Side salvage yard had multiple code violations.

Monterrey Iron said the company met code compliance requirements, and a resolution was made with the city.

Jordan Vexler, chief operation officer for Monterrey Iron and Metal, issued the following statement:

“We are pleased to announce that Monterrey Iron and Metal is now 100% in compliance with all city codes. This achievement not only secures our permit but also reinforces our dedication to upholding the highest standards in environmental, safety and business practices. Our company has a legacy spanning over a century in San Antonio. We’re proud to play an integral role in our community, contributing to the city’s economic and environmental initiatives. Today’s resolution of these pending compliance matters ensures the continuation of our company’s operations, secures the jobs of our 80-plus employees, and underscores our commitment to maintaining high standards within the industry.”

Michael Shannon, director of Development Services, issued the following statement:

“The City and Monterrey Metal & Iron have reached an agreement this afternoon, and as a result, the revocation process has been suspended. The city will conduct weekly inspections for the next six months. If they fail any inspection during this period, the revocation process will resume, and they would have a three-day appeal deadline to contest the decision to City Council.”