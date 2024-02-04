Southwest Side scrap yard was told city will revoke ‘license to recycle’ if it doesn’t appeal before council

SAN ANTONIO – The license to recycle for Monterrey Iron & Metal is in limbo after a spokesperson for San Antonio’s Development Services Department cited multiple code violations.

The scrap yard and recycling center located on Frio City Road has been in San Antonio for more than a century. That spokesperson with the city said Monterrey was given a letter warning the business that it had 30 days to appeal before city council. If it did not, the license would be revoked.

In an emailed statement sent to KSAT 12, a spokesperson for Monterrey said the business was planning to appeal.

“Despite concerted efforts to operate our company responsibly, ethically, and safely, the city is threatening to revoke our license,” the statement in part read. “We remain committed to working with city officials to resolve any issues so that we may continue to serve the community as we have for the past century.”

This isn’t the first time KSAT 12 reported on safety concerns surrounding the scrap yard. In November, neighbors first had a community meeting calling on city and state leaders for help. More than 50 people came forward with complaints about thick smoke, multiple fires and even loud noises sounding like explosions coming from the scrap yard.

“It’s important that we don’t have to worry about fires and smoke and dust and whatever else is coming off the salvage yard,” Rudy Lopez, the vice president of the Thompson Neighborhood Association, said. “It’s not just our neighborhood, but it’s other neighborhoods throughout District Five and throughout the city.”

The San Antonio Fire Department confirmed at the end of 2023 that since 2021, units have responded to six reported structure fire calls at the scrap yard located on Frio City Road. KSAT 12 video archives show SAFD has responded to calls at this scrap yard for nearly a decade. The most recent fire happened on Sept. 21.

Lopez said hearing the license is in limbo is a step, but not a solution for the community right now.

“I can’t say that it’s a sigh of relief because we’re not at the end yet,” Lopez said. “It’s a breath.”

Since that meeting in November, these neighbors collected testimonials to send to State Senator Jose Menendez’s office. They said they’re planning another neighborhood meeting, open to other neighborhood associations, in the coming weeks. They’re also looking to meet with city council members to share their concerns. District 5 Councilwoman Teri Castillo filed a CCR to try and improve the property and fire code across the city.

As the clock ticks down, that spokesperson for Monterrey said the business is already working with the city to appeal.

