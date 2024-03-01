Promised economic boom on the East Side still not realized, community members say

SAN ANTONIO – Many community members say the economic development promises made when the San Antonio Spurs moved to a new arena on the East Side have not been fulfilled.

As William Banks and Randy Simms Jr. walk into Ballhoggs BBQ, they are quick to tell you they love the restaurant but wish there were more food establishments and small businesses near the Frost Bank Center.

“This is the only restaurant we have right now. You know, I don’t see no change to what they say they were going to bring to the east,” Banks said.

Simms said he would like more businesses in the area to bring more jobs.

“Just more small businesses, period. You know, giving everybody out here the chance on the community to do something for themselves,” he said.

The community hasn’t forgotten the economic development promises made.

“We love the Spurs, don’t get us wrong. We’re not trying to down-talk to the Spurs. But at the end of the day, they need to do something more for the community,” Simms said.

Bexar County Precinct 4 Commissioner Tommy Calvert said many factors hindered the development of the East Side area around the Frost Bank Center. But he says orange cones are currently standing in the way of businesses.

“The only conversation I really want to have about the Spurs in the arena is to get the cones removed right away because that will allow economic development to happen,” Calvert said. “At this moment, I still have business owners who are complaining that live there at The Andy. We cannot literally get there ourselves, and we can’t have our guests come, and we can’t have our business associates come. This is no way to be a good neighbor.”

During games and events, the cones are lined up along East Houston and Frost Bank Center Drive.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar says the goal of the cones is to get people in and out of the center quickly.

“It is difficult to get 20,000 people in and out of a facility like that quickly, effectively, safely. But if reviewing the traffic plan is something we need to do, it’s certainly quite possible, and I’m not averse to it,” he said.

The Frost Bank Center is still home to the Spurs, and residents say there’s still time for the promises of an economic boom to follow. “Some cones aren’t going to stop me from generating money for my community. If I was in a position to do that, I definitely would,” said Simms.