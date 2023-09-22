San Antonio Spurs arena now officially named Frost Bank Center

A rendering of what the Frost Bank Center building marquee and signage will look like. Courtesy: Spurs Sports & Entertainment

SAN ANTONIO – The i’s have been dotted and the t’s have been crossed. The arena for the San Antonio Spurs is now officially called the Frost Bank Center.

Initially announced in August, the Spurs secured Frost as their new arena naming rights partner as an expansion of the 50-year partnership between the two brands that began in 1973 when Tom C. Frost provided the financing necessary to move the franchise to San Antonio.

The arena was previously named the SBC Center when it opened in October 2002. The Spurs had been seeking a new arena naming rights sponsor since November 2021, when AT&T decided not to renew its deal.

The Spurs will begin work this month to update arena signage within and outside the Frost Bank Center, including marquee signage, ticket towers, center court jumbotron and other marketing materials.

The majority of these in-arena and outside signage changes will be made before the start of the NBA regular season.

The Frost Bank Center logo will be seen on the team’s core and City Edition courts, with the first reveal of the court taking place at the Silver & Black Open Scrimmage on Oct. 7.

The name change is also reflected in digital assets, such as the arena’s social handles and web presence.

The AT&T Center Parkway is in the process of being renamed, with all street and highway signage anticipated to be updated in the coming months. Until the change is made, the arena can still be located on a map at 1 AT&T Center Parkway.

More Spurs news on KSAT.com: