Spurs announce free open scrimmage ahead of season. Here’s how to get tickets.

Spurs to hold open scrimmage on Oct. 7. Fans must register to win tickets.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs announced the team will play a free scrimmage at the AT&T Center ahead of the 2023-2024 season, but fans must enter to win tickets.

The Silver & Black Open Scrimmage will be held at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7. The Spurs will play four 10-minute quarters to give fans a preview of the team ahead of the preseason games.

It’s anticipated that No. 1 overall draft pick Victor Wembanyama will make his debut in front of San Antonio fans.

There will be specially priced drinks, including $2 draft beers and $1 sodas, and a 15% discount on gear in the Spurs Fan Shop.

Parking for the event will be free in Lots 1-7 and doors will open at 4 p.m.

“We hope that the open scrimmage serves as a community celebration for fans to see their Spurs in action ahead of what will be an incredible season,” said Becky Kimbro, Senior Vice President of Brand Engagement at Spurs Sports & Entertainment in a press release. “Our fans are exceptionally supportive, year after year, and they deserve a fun and free celebration to kick off this highly anticipated season. We’re looking forward to hearing their cheers and seeing their spirit on display as we welcome our team back into the arena for the 2023-24 season.”

Fans who can’t attend in person can watch a Facebook livestream.

How to get tickets

Current season ticket holders are guaranteed up to four tickets per account and will receive information on how to claim them. There will also be a members-only tailgate at the Ultra Club ahead of tip-off.

Non season-ticket holders will have to register for a chance to get free tickets. Here’s how:

Join the Official Spurs Fan Club and enter to win at Spurs.com/OpenScrimmage

Both new and existing Fan Club members will need to enter to win through the above link

Deadline to enter is Wednesday, Sept. 13 at 11:59 p.m.

Each fan is eligible to win up to four free tickets while supplies last

Winners will be notified on Thursday, Sept. 14

Winners must claim their tickets within 72 hours of notification; if not, new winners will be selected

All tickets are General Admission seating and cannot be transferred or resold.

Donation Drive

During the open scrimmage event, Spurs Give will be collecting sports gear and hygiene items for girls. Fans can bring their donated goods to the drop-off locations at all entrances prior to security checkpoints before entering the arena.

All products must be new and opened. Here is a list of wanted items:

Hair accessories

Athletic socks

New shoes of all sizes

Feminine products

Deodorant

Additional sports clothing

Hygiene products

“Spurs Give will also be holding a yard sale fundraiser for fans to purchase Spurs branded merchandise and collectible items at low cost. The Yard Sale will be open in the ULTRA Club for all fans to shop starting at tip off. All funds raised through the Yard Sale will go directly to Spurs Give’s efforts of creating safe spaces to play and learn, increasing access to inclusive teams and providing a culture of belonging. Fans can also donate online,” the release stated.