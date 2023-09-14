Centro San Antonio holds open call for artists for downtown Spurs-themed mural

Murals wrap around the entire building at Rudy's Seafood, located in the 4100 block of S. Flores.

SAN ANTONIO – Centro San Antonio on Thursday announced it is holding an open call for artists in hopes of creating a Spurs-themed mural in downtown San Antonio.

The latest Art Everywhere Project is being done to showcase the work of a chosen artist or team along with the more than 50-year connection between the Silver and Black and the Alamo City.

“The Spurs occupy a special place in all of our hearts…and as downtown is the heart of San Antonio, it just makes sense,” said Trish DeBerry, CEO of Centro San Antonio. “We feel this mural will bring joy to locals and visitors alike, just like downtown does.”

A press release states that the open call began on Monday, and is posted on the website, PublicArtist.org.

Centro San Antonio said the winning muralist will be chosen by a panel of judges in a two-step process, and the mural will be finished by Dec. 1.

The mural will be located on the side of the Houston Street Garage, at the corner of Houston and Losoya streets, and will be approximately 50 feet tall by 15 feet wide.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for a local artist to demonstrate individual skills, beautify downtown and support our Spurs -- all at the same time,” Mayor Ron Nirenberg said. “Downtown San Antonio already is a community treasure, and public art is making it even better.”



Those interested in being chosen can go to the PublicArtist.org website to learn the details. The deadline to enter is Friday, Sept. 29 at 6 p.m., and the artist selection will be announced Friday, Oct 13.

The press release said Centro San Antonio’s Art Everywhere Project will both manage and produce the mural.

“We’re thrilled that Centro and the City of San Antonio have elected to celebrate the wonderful, deep relationship that exists between the Spurs, our fans and our community,” Spurs CEO RC Buford said. “We are thankful for the love and support we feel from our fans and embrace the opportunity to work hard every day to inspire and impact our community.”