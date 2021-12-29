‘If These Walls Could Talk’: Fans’ Spurs spirit in full display on murals all over town

While it may be said that everyone loves a winner, fans of the San Antonio Spurs love the team no matter what.

For proof of that, you have to look no further than the nearest wall.

Whether you’re on the South Side, East Side, or any points in between, you are bound to come across a mural paying tribute to the hometown team.

Spurs' superstars, past and present, take center stage in the wrap-around mural at Rudy's Seafood on S. Flores. (KSAT 12 News)

“All of them are fabulous,” said Carlos Woods, who describes himself as a lifelong fan. “If you look at them and drive around town, various parts of San Antonio, you see these murals.”

Judging from his hat bearing the Spurs’ name, it appears Woods tends to wear his team pride on his clothing,

However, he says he has a great appreciation for the way others have expressed their support.

Woods says the Spurs have earned the adoration of fans.

A mural outside a barber shop in the 2700 block of E. Houston is a favorite among some East side residents, including Carlos Woods. (KSAT 12 News)

“Five championships, a dynasty, Hall of Fame coach, Hall of Fame players. It doesn’t get any better than that,” he said.

Although you may not catch Rodney Miller saluting the Spurs, he doesn’t fault those who put their pride on display in the form of wall paintings.

“I’m not a big Spurs fan but I understand what they mean to San Antonio,” Miller said.

Still, he has his favorites when it comes to murals.

At the top of his list is one on the side of a barbershop in the 2700 block of E. Houston St.

It features all of the team’s former superstars, such as Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili and Tony Parker, surrounding Coach Gregg Popovich.

At the bottom is a banner touting the team’s five championship wins.

Amelia Sheppard, who lives next door to it, says the mural is a big draw for people who want to take selfies.

“We have a lot of people from all out of town coming,” she said. “I even had to go over there and take a picture of a lady myself.”

A mural right across the street from that on the side of a convenience store also attracts a lot of attention, Sheppard said.

Other popular spots include a building that once housed Franky Diablo’s bar, in the 1300 block of Roosevelt, and Rudy’s Seafood, in the 4100 block of S. Flores.

The murals at Rudy’s wrap completely around the building and include pictures of players past and present.

Some murals, including one in the 100 block of E. Grayson St. and one on the side of an old ticket-selling business across from the AT&T Center pay tribute to the team mascot, the Spurs’ coyote.

The paintings not only honor the team but seem to inspire hope among the fans.

A mural on the side of a convenience store, located in the 2700 block of E. Houston, attracts selfie enthusiasts. (KSAT 12 News)

“It’s a pretty tough couple of years but I know the Spurs eventually, they’re gonna get it together,” said Rodney Miller.

Woods agreed, saying he has no doubt that another championship is in the team’s future.

“Yes we can,” Woods said. “With Pop as coach, we’re going to do it again.”

